Divorce Well Knoxville Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative
From March 4-8, Divorce professionals at Divorce Well Knoxville will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone interested in collaborative divorce.KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce Well Knoxville has announced plans to participate in Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024. From March 4-8, the members of Divorce Well Knoxville will join divorce professionals nationwide in offering free 30-minute free divorce consultations for anyone seeking to better understand options for how they might divorce.
Divorce is a stressful process, but a Collaborative Divorce allows clients to settle the issues of their divorce without the combative environment that comes with going to court. Divorce Well Knoxville will offer these free consultations for residents of the Knoxville area and eastern Tennessee.
To learn more about Collaborative Divorce or to book a free divorce consultation, visit
www.divorcewithrespectweek.com. Anyone outside of the Knoxville area can also visit the
website to find a divorce professional near them.
Divorce Well Knoxville was established in 2016 and is a not-for-profit group of independent professionals serving Knox County and the surrounding areas. Its members are dedicated to helping divorcing couples reach agreements without going to court. The primary goal of Divorce With Respect Week is to help separating couples learn that there is a better way to untie the knot.
For more information on Divorce Well Knoxville, visit www.divorcewellknoxville.com.
Tim Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here