Super Bowl LVIII – Las Vegas, NV – Feb. 11, 2024

Updated Jan. 26, 2024

Super Bowl LVIII will take place Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Game time will be at 3:30 p.m. (PST). The following information has been gathered by NBAA air Traffic Services to assist business aircraft operators planning trips into and out of the Las Vegas metropolitan area during the published timeframes.

Due to the high volume of air traffic anticipated during the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII activities, a reservation program for all non-scheduled general aviation operations has been created and is required for both arrivals and departures, including drop-and-goes, to and from airports in the Las Vegas metropolitan area, from Wednesday, Feb. 7, until Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Reservations are being accepted now through your FBO of choice and all operators are encouraged to make reservations as soon as possible.

Each FBO has been given an allocation of slot times from their respective airport directors, as determined by the FAA’s arrival/departure rates, that they can schedule customers into. Reservations must be obtained through your FBO of choice at the given airport.

Because of parking constraints, drop-and-go reservations may be the only choice for some and/or all of the Las Vegas area airports once long term/overnight parking is at capacity. This requires operators to obtain reservations for both the “drop off” and “pick up” operations. With reservations expected to run short of demand, operators who know they’ll be attending should make their reservations as soon as possible.

The following airports are accepting reservations through their respective FBOs:

LAS – Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport

HND – Henderson Executive Airport

VGT – North Las Vegas Airport

BVU – Boulder City Municipal Airport

FAA Initiatives

Air traffic volumes and demand will likely challenge ATC’s ability to deliver air traffic to the Las Vegas area. Crews should anticipate air traffic management initiatives throughout the week. Heavy demand and traffic management initiatives are possible from Wednesday, Feb. 7, through Monday, Feb. 12. Chances for initiatives increase if poor weather conditions are encountered.

FAA traffic management initiatives could include the following:

Ground Delay Programs (GDPs)

Airspace Flow Programs (AFPs)

Time Based Metering

Miles in Trail

Airborne Holding

Ground Stops

Required Route Structures for Arrivals and Departures

IFR aircraft arriving and departing the Las Vegas area should file and expect to be routed in accordance with the FAA’s Domestic Notice available at the link below. Arrival and departure routes for turbojet aircraft will be implemented and enforced from 0700 local (15z) on Wednesday, Feb. 7, until 2359 local (0759z) Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Review the Super Bowl LVIII Special Traffic Management Procedures.

Extended Tower Hours at HND VGT

Air traffic control tower hours will be extended until 2359 local time on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Henderson Executive (HND) and North Las Vegas (VGT) to help accommodate the increased departure volume expected after the Super Bowl game ends.

Customs Screening at LAS and HND

Special hours for general aviation CBP clearance will be available at Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) and Henderson Executive Airport (HND) from Feb. 7-12 and will return to normal processing hours afterwards.

General Aviation at LAS 1130 – 1930 local time General Aviation at HND 1230 – 1930 local time

Flights requesting to be processed outside of operational hours at Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport can submit their request through the Reimbursable Services Program (559).

No 559 screening outside of operational hours will be available at Henderson Executive Airport.

Review the CBP Bulletin LV24-004 (PDF)

Special Event TFR Expected on Game Day

A special event TFR will be published via NOTAM five to seven days prior to the Super Bowl, which will outline the specific impacts associated with the TFR. The NBAA VIP TFR NOTAM Impact page will also be available to members with information and accompanying graphics, which further helps to break down the NOTAM. The Super Bowl TFR will prohibit general aviation operations within a 10-mile radius of the stadium from approximately two hours before kickoff through at least one hour after the game is scheduled to end (2000 PST), with additional restrictions and instructions from 10-30 nautical miles.

TSA Screening and Gateway procedures will be available for Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) departures only. Gateway procedures must be arranged at least 24 hours in advance. Contact details will be available in the TFR NOTAM, when published.