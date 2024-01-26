Women in Manufacturing® Association Continues Partnership with SME to Produce Virtual Career Fairs

The Women in Manufacturing® Association (WiM) and SME will join forces for the second consecutive year to produce two virtual career fairs in 2024.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, January 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women in ManufacturingAssociation (WiM) and SME will join forces for the second consecutive year to produce two virtual career fairs in 2024. The first career fair is scheduled for February 8, 2024, and the second will be held later in the year.The career fairs, which build on the success of the 2023 WiM and SME career fairs, are designed to connect motivated job seekers with companies who are dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women in manufacturing. During the fairs, employers connect one-on-one with job seekers from across the country in a convenient virtual platform.“We are excited about WiM’s continued partnership with SME, which allow us to bring even greater opportunities to candidates in search of their next industry roles,” said Allison Grealis, WiM president and founder. “Further, WiM and SME collaborate to deliver a career fair experience that proves to be a valuable resource for manufacturing companies who understand the importance of recruiting more women and emphasizing diversity in the workforce.”WiM is the only national trade association dedicated to providing year-round support for women in the manufacturing sector.Established in 1932 as a nonprofit, SME represents the North American manufacturing industry and is dedicated to accelerating the widespread adoption of manufacturing technologies and building the industry’stalent and capabilities.“SME is pleased to continue our partnership with WiM to assist in recruiting qualified industry professionals who are looking to make their next career move with an employer that supports diversity, equity and inclusion in manufacturing,” said Sheronda Carr, Vice President, Membership, SME. "This event is just one way we're thrilled to support an historically underrepresented group in the industry."Expected job candidates include recent college graduates, young professionals, seasoned managers and skilled tradespeople from a multitude of manufacturing fields. All job seekers are welcome to participate and there is no cost to register and participate as a job seeker in the fair.For more information on the February 8, 2024, virtual career fair, visit the registration link In addition to WiM and SME’s partnership on the virtual career fairs, the associations also offer discounted membership rates with the full range of benefits for both organizations to students pursuing education in manufacturing-related fields. The alliance gives students more opportunities to earn certifications, apply for scholarships, access industry-related articles and participate in innovative events and programming.A one year WiM and SME student membership is only $40. Learn more at About WiM:The Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) is a national and global trade association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. It provides year-round support to more than 23,000 individual members representing more than 2,800 manufacturing companies from 50 U.S. states and 50 countries. WiM encompasses manufacturers of all types and welcomes individuals from every job function—from production to the C-suite. Membership is available to anyone working within or with the manufacturing sector.