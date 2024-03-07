South Carolina’s Public Schools Searching for Teachers
South Carolina Virtual Teacher Expo is the State’s Largest Teacher Recruitment Fair. Recruiters from South Carolina’s public school districts will attend.SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Carolina’s Public Schools Searching for Teachers
South Carolina Virtual Teacher Expo is the State’s Largest Teacher Recruitment Fair
Recruiters from South Carolina’s public school districts hope to fill their known and anticipated teacher vacancies at this year’s South Carolina Virtual Teacher Expo. The Virtual Expo, a two-day teacher job fair sponsored by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement (CERRA), will be held on Wednesday, March 13, and Thursday, March 14, 2024.
The Teacher Expo attracts job seekers from across the state and nation and allows them to network with recruiters from South Carolina’s public school districts. The recruiters look for outstanding candidates to fill teaching vacancies in all K-12 subject areas and grade levels. The Expo is one part of a continuum of programs and services offered by CERRA designed to improve teacher recruitment, retention, and advancement in South Carolina. CERRA’s Supply and Demand Report, released in November 2023, found that there continues to be a teacher shortage in the state. According to the report, there was a 9% increase in reported teacher vacancies at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year as compared to the 2022-23 school year. The report also states that on average, more than 7,000 educators in SC public school districts leave their teaching/service positions each year. This leaves many districts with vacancies they hope to fill with quality candidates. Critical subject areas such as special education, mathematics, and science continue to have a large increase in vacancies. More information regarding critical subject areas can be found in the SC Department of Education’s 2023-2024 Critical Needs Report: 2023-2024 Critical Needs Report. Certified teachers, recent graduates of teacher education programs, international teachers who meet U.S. Visa requirements, and individuals who have met admission criteria for an approved alternative certification program in South Carolina are encouraged to participate in the Expo. Information regarding SC teaching licensure and alternative certification pathways will be available during the Expo as well.
More details and registration information for the Expo are available on the CERRA website:
www.cerra.org.
116 Withers at Winthrop University • Rock Hill, SC 29733
P: 803.323.4032 or 800.476.2387
CERRA.ORG
Tisha Simmons
CERRA
+1 803-323-4032
email us here