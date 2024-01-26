AryMing Asset Management Taps Ari Zweig for Managing Director

Ari Zweig

NEWARK, NJ, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AryMing Asset Management, a forward-thinking minority-owned fund manager with a focus on non-performing distressed mortgages, proudly welcomes Ari Zweig as its Managing Director, bolstering its executive team with over 20 years of financial industry expertise. Ari's extensive background in analyzing distressed mortgage credit, honed during his tenure at MBIA Insurance Corporation, positions him as a key player in AryMing's strategic growth.

“Ari brings a wealth of knowledge in the RMBS space as well as an understanding of legacy loans and working closely with our Servicing partners. These skills position us to be the leaders in the default space and cut a clear pathway to help institutions with resolutions of their defaulted loans,” said Jason Lewis, AryMing CEO.

The appointment of Ari Zweig is aligned with AryMing's vision for expansion, particularly in the non-performing loan portfolio. As AryMing Asset Management’s new Managing Director, effective January 1, 2024, Ari brings his wealth of knowledge to drive the fund's growth in the default mortgage market.

Ari comes with extensive experience in the RMBS sector, having led that function at MBIA for the last 7 years. As head of that group, Ari led the closing and disposition of over 35 securitizations and sales of $2.5 billion of performing and non-performing first and second-lien mortgages. Ari’s expertise in the distressed mortgage credit market is poised to be a game-changer for AryMing as it expands its footprint in the default mortgage market.

In discussing their vision for the fund and how their experience aligns with the fund’s expansion goals, Ari states, "I am honored and excited to join the team at AryMing. I look forward to contributing my skills and experience to further grow the non-performing loan portfolio for years to come. Using an empathetic collection strategy, we will navigate the evolving credit landscape to provide liquidity to our partners, while achieving an attractive return to our investors. I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization."

For more information about AryMing Asset Management, its expansion, and other initiatives, please visit www.aryming.com or contact Operations Manager Michaela A. Hughes, at michaela@aryming.com.

About AryMing Asset Management

AryMing Asset Management is a minority-owned fund manager known for its expertise in non-performing distressed mortgages. It is now expanding its reach into the default mortgage market, anticipating significant growth and market opportunities. The fund is committed to creating value for its investors while fostering positive community impact.

