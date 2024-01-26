Amalfi Jets Scales Remote Team in Wake App Launch

Amalfi Jets Representative welcoming client onboard Amalfi Jets HQ in Agoura Hills

Amalfi Jets, a private jet charter company, is expanding its Sales and Representatives Teams in preparation for its app launching on March 4.

The addition of Brian Francis to lead our Sales Team has been immense and with new team members onboard we are poised to continue to shine in the market with the best rates and aircraft options. ” — Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets has seen consistent growth over the past four years, and the company is expanding again with the appointment of 3 new hires across its Sales and Representative Teams.

The global private jet charter and jet card provider recently appointed personnel to support its Sales and Representatives Teams in wake of increased demand and in anticipation of the Amalfi App, which is planned to launch on March 4th of this year.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our team and fostering growth as we continue to serve the market.” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets Inc.

The need for remote personnel is key as the company continues to scale amidst growth figures as more clients look to fly private to more destinations on a regular basis.

"Increased sales mean more flights which is why we have also strengthened our Representatives Team to bolster our operations,” Jones said.

While primarily based in Agoura Hills in the Los Angeles area, Amalfi Jets operates both domestically and internationally, thanks to its trusted network of 3,500 aircraft in over 170 countries. This network is made available through the company’s range of products, as “its [Amalfi] jet card offers one of the widest primary service areas in the industry” according to Doug Gollan, Founder & Editor of Private Jet Card Comparisons.

“Our dedicated Representatives fly out to greet our clients as they step onboard the aircraft, and while we know this takes extra logistical coordination, we are proud to do so as the only provider of such a service in the industry,” Jones said.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders, and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport.

Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about the company’s offers, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.