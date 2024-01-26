Perrin Conferences Presents Annual Virtual PFAS Litigation and Regulatory Developments Conference
The leading professionals in the field of PFAS litigation and regulatory developments will provide insights into the latest trends, updates, and challenges.
Attendees will gain valuable perspectives on the current state of PFAS litigation. Perrin Conferences is thrilled to once again host this impactful conference.”WAYNE, PA, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is pleased to host its annual virtual conference entitled, “PFAS Litigation and Regulatory Developments Conference,” on Thursday, February 15, 2024. This one-day conference will provide a platform for legal professionals and environmental thought leaders to share their knowledge, experiences, and insights.
Perrin Conferences is pleased to announce its conference chairs:
• John Gardella, Esq., CMBG3 Law, Boston, MA
• Ryan Gillespie, Manager, Environmental Claim Unit, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Chicago, IL
The panel topics include:
• Current Litigation and MDL Status Update
• Federal Regulatory Developments in PFAS
• PFAS Litigation and Site Investigation in 2024
• PFAS Consumer Fraud
• Claims Unique to PFAS Litigation
• PFAS State Level Perspectives
The featured panelists include:
• Jennifer Adams, Esq., Deutsch Kerrigan, L.L.P., New Orleans, LA
• Amy Berg, Esq., Ice Miller, Indianapolis, IN
• James Bilsborrow, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, New York, NY
• Andrew N. Davis, Esq., Shipman & Goodwin LLP, Hartford, CT
• Elizabeth Denly, Vice President, PFAS Initiative Leader & Chemistry Director, TRC Companies, Lowell, MA
• Rebecca Du Boff, Senior Specialist, Environmental Claims, Crum & Forster, Morristown, NJ
• Joshua Ferguson, Esq., Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, Philadelphia, PA
• Emily Goswami, Technical Director, Roux, Oakland, CA
• Rosemarie C. Hebner, Esq., O’Toole Scrivo LLC, New York, NY
• Richard Janisch, Principal, Arcina Risk Group, Los Angeles, CA
• Emily Lamond, Esq., Cole Schotz P.C., Hackensack, NJ
• Craig T. Liljestrand, Esq., Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, Chicago, IL
• Taryn McKnight, PFAS Practice Leader, Eurofins Environment Testing (USA), West Sacramento, CA
• Angie Perez, PhD, CIH, Senior Toxicologist, CTEH, LLC, Portland, OR
• Katharine S. Perry, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, Boston, MA
• Robert W. Petti, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC, Chicago, IL
• Stephanie Schlea, Senior Water Policy Advisor, Association of State Drinking Water Administrators, Arlington, VA
• Jack Sheldon, Senior Consultant, Antea Group, Des Moines, IA
• Sean Upton, Senior Vice President, Head of Claims, Enviant, Fairfield, CT
• Edward (Ned) B. Witte, Esq., Godfrey & Kahn, S.C., Milwaukee, WI
Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit are offered at this conference for qualified candidates. Please contact Kelsey Minerd at kaminerd@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else.
