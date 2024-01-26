Submit Release
Has Sunak lost the plot?

Simon Clarke has called for Rishi Sunak to go. A former No.10 special adviser has said the Conservatives won’t win the election with Sunak at the helm. And an endless supply of new polling keeps painting an awkward picture for the PM’s prospects. So just how much trouble is Sunak in? The Times’ Geri Scott joins the podcast team to make sense of the latest chapter in the Conservative Party psychodrama.

Plus: Everything you need to know about the civil service. The IfG’s annual stocktake into the size, shape and performance of Whitehall is out this week.

Plus: Is the Treasury guilty of orthodox thinking? A new IfG report tests out the complaints of Liz Truss and her allies.

