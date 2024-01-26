Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,150 in the last 365 days.

The Expert Factor LIVE!

Watch the podcast

Listen to the podcast

Adam Fleming, presenter of the BBC’s daily Newscast on BBC Sounds and Antisocial on Radio 4 , is the special guest on this live recording of The Expert Factor. What is the best way to hold politicians to account? Does it matter if a minister is given an official warning for making inaccurate claims? Who reads manifestos and do manifesto pledges actually matter? How can we find out what voters are really worried about? And what is the best way to be an expert in a general election year?

This episode of The Expert Factor was recorded in front of a live audience at the Institute for Government’s annual conference on 23 January 2024.

You just read:

The Expert Factor LIVE!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more