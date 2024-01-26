The Expert Factor LIVE!

Watch the podcast

Adam Fleming, presenter of the BBC’s daily Newscast on BBC Sounds and Antisocial on Radio 4 , is the special guest on this live recording of The Expert Factor. What is the best way to hold politicians to account? Does it matter if a minister is given an official warning for making inaccurate claims? Who reads manifestos and do manifesto pledges actually matter? How can we find out what voters are really worried about? And what is the best way to be an expert in a general election year?

This episode of The Expert Factor was recorded in front of a live audience at the Institute for Government’s annual conference on 23 January 2024.