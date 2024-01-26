MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 15, 2024, to Monday, January 22, 2024

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 15, 2024, through Monday, January 22, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 54 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, January 15, 2024

A Springfield Armory 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-007-322

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Neal Sylvester Hamilton, of Southeast, D.C., for Distribution of Marijuana while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Counterfeit Tags, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-007-844

A Bruni Albert New Police 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 34-year-old Adrian Adrian Demond Hardy, of Southwest, D.C., and 44-year-old Dedrick Derrell Clark, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-007-918

A Ruger Prescott LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Antonio Green, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-007-994

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Michael DaQuan Henry Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Pistol Violence Violation, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-007-997

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Irving Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-008-014

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 .45 handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Aisha Jones, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Simple Assault and Pistol License Violation. 24-008-029

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Five Glock 19 9mm caliber handguns and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 4200 block of Gault Place, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Raymond Quincy Brown, of Northeast, D.C., 33-year-old Dominique Tyeisha Brown, of Southeast, D.C., and 30-year-old Myles Frederick Barham, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Burglary Two, Carrying a Pistol without License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-008-085

An Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 5.56x45mm caliber assault rifle and SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston, Southeast. CCN: 24-008-354

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Fourth Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Alonte Everette Wilkinson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Theft Second Degree, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-008-393

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handguns, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, three Glock 19 9mm caliber handguns, a Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun, a Diamondback DB-15 5.56mm caliber rifle, and a Roman Arms Cugir Mini Draco 7.62x39 caliber rifle were recovered in the 2300 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 38-year-old James Otis Moore, of Northeast, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Capitol Heights, MD, 22-year-old Ronald Thompson, of District Heights, MD, 20-year-old Todd Davis, of Southeast, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, 16-year-old male juvenile, of Fort Washington, MD, 14-year-old male juvenile , of Oxon Hill, MD, and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Beltsville, MD, and 22-year-old Diamond Irene Moore Davis, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-008-460

A Springfield Armory XD-5 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Second Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jayvon Lamar Sydnor, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-008-581

Thursday, January 18, 2024

A Ruger 57 5.7x28mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Ridge Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-008-665

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-008-668

A GSG Firefly .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Anthony Naaman Green, of Northeast, D.C., for Fugitive, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 24-008-782

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Chanel Clinton, of Alexandria, VA, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 24-008-967

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Jerone D. Robinson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-009-035

A Revelation 350A 16 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 70-year-old Akbar Abdul-Karim Bilal, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Rifle outside a Home or Business, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Failure to Appear. CCN: 24-009-040

Friday, January 19, 2024

A rifle was recovered in the 1200 block of Chaplin Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-009-326

A Glock 27 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-009-425

A FNH FN 57 5.7x28 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-009-491

Saturday, January 20, 2024

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Kenneth Johnson, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-009-642

A GSG-16 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2700 block of Shipley Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Jamel Marcel Alston, of Southeast, D.C., for Contempt of CPO/TPO, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-009-709

A Century Arms VSKA 7.62mm caliber rifle was recovered in the 1100 block of Holbrook Terrace, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Mekhi Wilkins, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-009-816

A Smith & Wesson M&P 45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Sincere Smith, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-009-871

Sunday, January 21, 2024

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 51-year-old Rahman Xavier Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-010-043

A Taurus Judge .45 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2700 block of Douglass Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jamarie Isaiah Flowers, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 24-010-233

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-010-313

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger Security 380 .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 700 block of Eighth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old John Percy Jackson, of Forestville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-010-315

A Roman Arms Cugir Mini Draco 7.62mm caliber rifle was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-010-447

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Stanton Road & Jasper Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-010-454

Monday, January 22, 2024

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-010-483

Two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns were recovered in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-010-790

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber were recovered in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-010-840

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 Shield .40 caliber handgun, a Ruger 5.7x28mm caliber handgun, and a Canik TP9 Elite SC 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Khalil Mahammad Vanterpool, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-010-871

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###