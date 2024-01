F&G gathering public comments on Chinook seasons, 2025-27 statewide fishing seasons, and fish management plan

Public meeting schedule

Fish and Game will host a series of meetings in February throughout the state to provide information and gather public input on all three of these topics.

February 12: Riggins, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. MST, Riggins Community Center at 121 Lodge St.

February 13: Lewiston, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. PST, Clearwater Regional Office at 3316 16th St.

February 13: Cascade, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. MST, Valley EOC Building at 108 W Spring St.

February 13: Jerome, 6 – 8 p.m. MST, IDFG Magic Valley Regional Office at 324 S. 417 E., Hwy 93 Business Park.

February 13: Salmon, 6:00 – 8 p.m. MST, IDFG Salmon Regional Office at 99 Hwy 93 North.

February 15: Orofino, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. PST, IDFG Clearwater Hatchery at 118 Hatchery Roe Dr.

February 20: Hailey, 6:30 – 8 p.m. MST, Blaine County Community Campus at 1050 Fox Acres Rd.

February 20: Boise, open house, 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. MST, public meeting, 5:30 – 8 p.m. MST, IDFG Headquarters at 600 S. Walnut St.

February 21: Idaho Falls, 7 – 8:30 p.m. MST, IDFG Upper Snake Regional Office at 4279 Commerce Circle

February 21: Nampa, open house 10 a.m – 5 p.m MST, public meeting, 5:30 – 8 pm MST, IDFG Southwest Regional Office at 15950 N. Gate Blvd.

February 21: Moscow, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. PST, 1912 Center at 412 E 3rd St.

February 21: Coeur d’Alene, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. PST, IDFG Panhandle Regional Office at 2885 W. Kathleen Ave.

February 27: Pocatello, 5:30 – 8 p.m. MST, IDFG Southeast Regional Office at 1345 Barton Rd.