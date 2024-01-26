Secondary Highway Closures Planned Across Southeast South Dakota (Jan. 13, 2024 – Release #2)

For Immediate Release: Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – Reduced visibilities, blizzard-like conditions, and drifting snow continue to make travel very difficult and dangerous throughout the southern half of South Dakota today, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. When SDDOT plows suspend maintenance operations after dark, many secondary roads will become completely blocked and impassable.

~ No Travel Advisories (NTA) are being issued throughout the southern part of the state.

~ Secondary road closures are planned for the southeast corner of the state.

Blizzard-like conditions are forecasted to continue throughout the overnight hours into Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Low temperatures, combined with the extremely dangerous windchills, will make driving hazardous and life-threatening for anyone stranded. For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

