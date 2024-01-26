LIVESTRONG® AT THE YMCA: Empowering Cancer Survivors Through Renewed Health and Community
January 26, 2024
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is thrilled to launch a new session of LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA, a free 12-week exercise and wellness initiative designed to assist those who are recovering from cancer. The upcoming session begins Monday, February 5, 2024, at the Westport Weston Family YMCA and is available to all members of the community.
Cancer is a life-altering experience that takes a toll on both the physical and emotional well-being of those affected. In collaboration with LIVESTRONG®, the program at Westport Weston Family YMCA helps participants in rebuilding cardiovascular endurance, muscle strength, increasing flexibility, and improving confidence and self-esteem- all in a supportive small group setting.
Focused on holistic recovery, LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA also provides a network of friends and neighbors to help survivors regain total health—in mind, spirit, and body. The amazing Y staff who facilitate the program are trained in cancer survivorship, post-rehabilitation exercise and supportive cancer care to ensure a personalized and effective approach to recovery that meets each participant’s needs.
Judy Samuels, Healthy Living Manager at the Westport Weston Family YMCA said “The LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA program holds a special place in my heart as an instructor. There is nothing more meaningful to me than to guide survivors towards an active lifestyle. I get to witness not only the physical strength of our participants but also the transformative power of coming together as a community. Although they are all on individual journeys, they thrive as a collective group of friends to overcome the challenges they face.”
Leonie, a recent LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA graduate shared her experience, "When I started the program, my goal was to get healthy and strong, working towards becoming the best version of myself. I can absolutely say this program has helped tremendously and given me a good running start. For me, the greatest impact is that cancer was no longer the focal point; the focus was on building you up, making you stronger. I think the idea of having a strategy or program that was specific to each individual was vital. It allows us to carry this knowledge with us and further improve. The trainers pushed you beyond what you thought you could do. It was gentle but firm, and I always left feeling encouraged to do more."
LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA classes are held twice a week for 75-minutes in a small group format. As an added benefit, throughout the duration of the program, participants also receive a free YMCA membership to enjoy all the Y has to offer including fitness and aquatics classes. The LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA program is made possible through generous support of our donors, sponsors, and grants from foundations.
To register or learn more about LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA, please visit westporty.org/livestrong or contact Judy Samuels, Healthy Living Manager, jsamuels@westporty.org. Pre-registration and medical clearance are required to participate.
About Westport Weston Family YMCA
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a non-profit organization that enriches the community by developing and nurturing youth, promoting healthy living for all and fostering social responsibility. Our core values drive everything we do. By holding ourselves accountable to build character around our core values of caring, respect, honesty and responsibility, we build wholeness and wellness in spirit, mind and body for all. Learn more at westporty.org
About LIVESTRONG® Foundation
The LIVESTRONG® Foundation fights to improve the lives of people affected by cancer now. Created in 1997, the Foundation is known for providing free cancer support services and advocating for policies that improve access to care and quality of life. LIVESTRONG® offers direct services to anyone affected by cancer, connecting people with a range of resources and navigation services. Learn more at livestrong.org
