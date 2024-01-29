MedicusUnion Telemedicine Announces Addition of New AI Feature to Platform
AI assistant to aid users with medical inquiriesVIENNA, AUSTRIA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedicusUnion Telemedicine, the healthcare platform that grants access to some of Europe’s best doctors anywhere in the world, is excited to announce the integration of an innovative AI assistant to their already groundbreaking platform. This AI-driven feature will assist users with their medical inquiries, enhance user experience, and provide valuable support for health-related issues. This new feature will serve as a virtual assistant, supporting healthcare professionals in various aspects of their work.
MedicusUnion Telemedicine continues to remain at the forefront of healthcare trends with the incorporation of these AI-based tools. With these resources, MedicusUnion Telemedicine will be able to gather data more efficiently and provide its users with much-needed medical recommendations and direction. This feature will also assist with overcoming language barriers for effective communication with patients and optimize the report creation process to enhance efficiency. With its text correction, these AI tools will also ensure accurate and professional medical documentation and multilingual support.
“By utilizing our AI technology, we will enable users from all over the world to get valuable recommendations based on the medical data provided and eliminate the need to search the internet for their symptoms,” said Tovmas Khachyan, CEO of MedicusUnion Telemedicine. “ Our goal for MedicusUnion is to help bridge the medical gap creating doctors without borders so that no one ever ever goes without receiving the medical care they deserve and need. We believe that integrating AI for medical inquiries will significantly expand the support and information available to our users and reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions with a priority on user convenience and satisfaction.”
The incorporation of artificial intelligence into the MedicusUnion Telemedicine platform will substantially broaden the assistance and knowledge accessible to users. This new addition will increase user engagement on the platform and will be the first of many steps that MedicusUnion Telemedicine will take to develop the tools necessary to optimize its processes and procedures.
About MedicusUnion Telemedicine:
MedicusUnion Telemedicine is a platform for creating healthcare without borders. MedicusUnion offers European doctors an opportunity to make their medical services available to anyone in the world. These services include online consultation via video call, interpretation during consultations, and a secure exchange of medical data. With MedicusUnion Telemedicine, patients are able to receive competent advice on the treatment and prevention of diseases, regardless of where they are located in the world. For more information or to learn more, visit: https://www.medicusunion.com/
