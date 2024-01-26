PainScript™ Modernizes Pain Management Care for Leading New Jersey Practice
Collaboration with Dr. Gammal Hassanien to focus on Chronic Pain Patients in eight (8) clinical locations across New Jersey.
The PainScript Platform clearly personalizes my treatment planning for patients with chronic pain," said Dr. Hassanien. "This is required for success in treating difficult and heartbreaking maladies”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PainScript™ a telehealth company focused on improving patient outcomes through care plan adherence and medication compliance, announced today its collaboration with Dr. Gammal A. Hassanien, MD, the Medical Director of GS Medical Associates with eight (8) clinical locations across New Jersey. The partnership is designed to provide innovative and personalized pain management and behavioral health treatments for patients with chronic pain by integrating PainScript's RTM platform into the practice protocols. This collaboration will facilitate proactive treatment interventions and optimize patient care plans.
"The PainScript Platform clearly personalizes my treatment planning for patients with chronic pain," said Dr. Hassanien. "The platform's real-time data, daily digital care, and medication monitoring capabilities include automated documentation and patient tracking to help ensure better outcomes. These attributes are required for success in treating this most difficult and heartbreaking maladies.”
"Our partnership with Dr. Hassanien continues to build out our Pain Management Platform portfolio of physician leaders," said Dan Cohen, CEO at PainScript™. "With increased scrutiny from a variety of regulatory entities, modern pain management practices use platforms like PainScript to ensure patients get needed care and all of the physician’s important work is clearly, quickly and automatically documented to help ensure best outcomes.”
“This collaboration between PainScript and Dr. Hassanien reflects a shared dedication to healthcare innovation,” added Jim Breidenstein, President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Our approach will enhance Dr. Hassanien’s outstanding and comprehensive pain patient care planning, while leveraging technology to advance his treatment protocols in his practice.”
About PainScript™/HealthScript™
PainScript™ (www.painscript.com) is a medical pain, compliance platform, focused on creating a personalized pathway to support chronic care interventions for patients suffering from pain, and opioid and other substance use disorders (SUD). The SaaS platform is technology based, clinically validated via nine (9) published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. PainScript’s approach is very accessible and user-friendly via a digital platform to provide the physician and patients daily, evidence-based telehealth monitoring interventions designed to effectively improve patient compliance with treatment protocols, leading to better health outcomes and a reduction in related healthcare costs.
About Dr. Hassanien
Dr. Gammal A. Hassanien is an internist in Paterson, New Jersey and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including St. Mary's General Hospital and St. Joseph's University Medical Center in New Jersey. As the Medical Director of GS Medical Associates, his practice sees all patient types and accepts all insurances with walk in visits encouraged in all eight clinical locations. He received his medical degree from NYIT College Of Osteopathic Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. Dr. Gammal A. Hassanien has expertise in treating Asthma, Chronic Kidney Disease, Pain Management, Obesity, among other conditions.
