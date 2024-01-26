Transformative Updates: Enhancing User Interaction Across NaXum's Platforms
NaXum proudly presents significant updates across our platforms.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NaXum proudly presents significant updates across our platforms. With the adept contributions of our talented designers and engineers, key sections such as Contacts, Member Money, and Admin Settings have undergone transformative redesigns, promising users a more seamless and enriching experience.
As a UX Designer, Stephen Tabios has brought a new dimension to our Contacts pages. By coding up the front end and seamlessly integrating existing APIs, the Home, Manage, and Add & Upload pages now boast mobile responsiveness, ensuring an optimal user experience.
Joe Biñas, a UX Designer, has revamped the design of key Money reports. The Rank History & Rank Progress and the Historical Commission sections under Member Money have been recoded for improved clarity and functionality.
John Kyle Razon, Mobile App Engineer, has meticulously recorded the design of the Admin Settings page and all associated tabs within this module, enhancing the overall administrative experience.
Mark Vincent Ayo, a Commissions Engineer, has seamlessly integrated the Top Earners' API, making the Money Admin's Top Earners tool visually appealing and fully functional.
These endeavors highlight NaXum's commitment to advancing user experiences. The redesigned pages and integrated tools enhance functionality and showcase dedication to providing a seamless and efficient platform. NaXum stands at the forefront, delivering optimal digital experiences as the evolution continues.
