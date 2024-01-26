Modified Face Mask Garment Features Integrated UV Light Filter to Eliminate Germs and Bacteria
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kayan D. of Saint Johns, FL is the creator of Sanitizing Masks, an improved personal protective face mask equipped with an integrated UV light filter. The UV light sanitizes and kills microbes inhaled and exhaled by the user while he or she is wearing the mask. The UV light filter is inserted inserted into a pocket within the mask, offering a way for users to remove the light and recharge it for different applications. The filter ensures all inhaled and exhaled air is cleaned and sanitized, maximizing protection against germs, viruses, and bacteria, improving overall safety while in public areas like a store, hospital, and more.
The filter is comprised of a set of UV lights that can be recharged for continuous use. Users can slide the UV light filter into the pocket for increased protection against harmful airborne pathogens. The outer pocket can be made from a UV resistant/shielding material, protecting users from a constant exposure to the UV light insert. The mask can be available in various sizes, colors, styles, and designs to accommodate all user needs and preferences.
UV light, particularly ultraviolet-C (UV-C) light, has germicidal properties and can be effective in neutralizing or killing certain microorganisms, including viruses and bacteria. A wearable face mask with a UV-C light filter could potentially help in deactivating or destroying pathogens that encounter the mask. The market for such face masks has seen significant growth due to increased awareness of respiratory infections and the desire for additional protection. Masks with multiple layers and specific materials, such as a UV light filter, are designed to enhance bacterial filtration. Some manufacturers focus on creating masks with bacterial filtration capabilities that are also aesthetically pleasing. Customization options, patterns, and colors may appeal to consumers who prioritize both style and functionality. Products like the Sanitizing Masks are versatile and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Kayan filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Sanitizing Masks product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Sanitizing Masks can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
The filter is comprised of a set of UV lights that can be recharged for continuous use. Users can slide the UV light filter into the pocket for increased protection against harmful airborne pathogens. The outer pocket can be made from a UV resistant/shielding material, protecting users from a constant exposure to the UV light insert. The mask can be available in various sizes, colors, styles, and designs to accommodate all user needs and preferences.
UV light, particularly ultraviolet-C (UV-C) light, has germicidal properties and can be effective in neutralizing or killing certain microorganisms, including viruses and bacteria. A wearable face mask with a UV-C light filter could potentially help in deactivating or destroying pathogens that encounter the mask. The market for such face masks has seen significant growth due to increased awareness of respiratory infections and the desire for additional protection. Masks with multiple layers and specific materials, such as a UV light filter, are designed to enhance bacterial filtration. Some manufacturers focus on creating masks with bacterial filtration capabilities that are also aesthetically pleasing. Customization options, patterns, and colors may appeal to consumers who prioritize both style and functionality. Products like the Sanitizing Masks are versatile and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Kayan filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Sanitizing Masks product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Sanitizing Masks can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com