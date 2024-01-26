Going Hires Ken Pickering as Vice President of Engineering

Going has helped 2+ million members travel and experience the world one amazing deal at a time.

I’m really excited to join the Going team and work on making travel more affordable and easier for people.” — Ken Pickering

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, January 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Going , a digital subscription service that sends cheap flight alerts to over 2 million members, announced that Ken Pickering is joining the rapidly growing team as the Vice President of Engineering. Pickering comes to Going with extensive leadership experience at companies like Rue La La, Starburst Data, and Hopper.“We are thrilled to have Ken join our team at Going,” said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Kidwell. “His past experience with travel and data aligns perfectly with our vision for Going’s future and our plans for continuing to help our members travel and experience the world.”“I’m really excited to join the Going team and work on making travel more affordable and easier for people,” said Pickering. “As someone who loves to travel with my family, I know the challenges of seeing places on a budget but still have a desire to share the world with those I care about.”About GoingSince 2015, Going has helped members around the world make their travel dreams come true. We combine sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off and email them to our 2+ million members. Unlike fully automated fare alert services, every deal alert we send to members has passed a rigorous quality evaluation by our team to ensure it's worth members’ hard-earned money and limited travel time.

