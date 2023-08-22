Travel Website Going Debunks National Cheap Flight Day
Cheap flight alerts website co-founder says the data around National Cheap Flight Day is fundamentally flawed.
August 23 is not National Cheap Flight Day. Why not? Because every day is Cheap Flight Day.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 23rd of August has been heralded as National Cheap Flight Day since 2015. This date signifies when airfare supposedly drops, offering the best day to book cheap flights. However, that data is fundamentally flawed, and every year we strive to let people know that finding cheap flights doesn’t happen on one singular day but rather can happen any day and at any time.
— Scott Keyes
Going founder Scott Keyes commented, "August 23 is not National Cheap Flight Day. Why not? Because every day is Cheap Flight Day. Virtually every day for the past 8 years, Going (formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights) has found fares like $230 roundtrip to Paris, $316 roundtrip to Tokyo, and $130 roundtrip to Puerto Rico, all on full-service airlines. Waiting to book your flight until the 23rd of August in the hopes that fares will drop would’ve meant missing out on those exceptional fares and dozens more. Instead of picking an arbitrary date like August 23, the best time to book your flight is when flight prices drop. And fares are most likely to drop during a Goldilocks Window—1 to 3 months in advance of travel for domestic flights, or 2 to 8 months for international trips. For peak seasons like Christmas or mid-summer, add a few months extra—3 to 7 months for domestic, 4 to 10 months for international."
To debunk this myth even further, we’ve rounded up some of Going’s best deals from the past 12 months (none of which were sent in August):
January 23, 2023: San Francisco to Lima for $161 (82% off the normal price)
September 19, 2022: New York to Barcelona for $276 (69% off)
October 3, 2022: Seattle to London for $174 (79% off)
March 1, 2023: Honolulu to Sydney for $243 (75% off)
July 30, 2022: Austin to Las Vegas for $90 (70% off)
PS - As mentioned above, oddly enough, Wednesday is also Going’s birthday. While Scott was sharing flight deals with his friends long before August 23, 2015, that’s the date Going (formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights) became official. Over the last eight years, the company has grown from co-founders Scott and Brian to a team of more than 70 people. We’ve changed and improved a lot over the last seven years, most recently an official rebrand, but one constant is our love of cheap flights—and helping travelers experience the world for less.
About Going
Since 2015, Going has helped 2+ million members travel and experience the world one amazing deal at a time. Through the power of sophisticated software and human flight experts, Going helps to discover airfare up to 90% off. Unlike fully automated fare alerts services, the Going deal alerts pass a rigorous quality evaluation to ensure they’re worth members’ hard-earned money and limited travel time.
Going members save an average of $200 on domestic economy flights, $550 on international economy flights, and $2,000 on international business class flights. Every month the team receives thousands of testimonials from members who’ve scored a great deal thanks to Going's alerts, and planned an amazing trip based on expertly crafted travel advice across all company touchpoints. Members lean into the unexpected possibilities of a really good deal and get Going.
Andrew Hickey
Going
+1 917-459-4937
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok