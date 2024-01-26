Creatio and Andex Join Forces to Redefine Workflow Automation with No-code for More Businesses in France
The new partnership will empower more mid-size and large companies in the region with Creatio’s no-code platformBOSTON, MA, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Andex. This new partnership will allow Creatio and Andex to strengthen their presence in the French market and offer the most advanced no-code platform powered by composable architecture to more mid-size and large companies.
“Unlocking innovation opportunities through collaboration, we are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Creatio. Together, we are embarking on a journey to empower our clients with no-code business process automation capabilities,” said Mehdi Bahri, CEO at Andex.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. All Creatio products are powered with composable architecture, which is the foundation of the platform. With the composable architecture, all functionality is available as a set of packaged no-code capabilities. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases.
Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
“Creatio finished 2023 with impressive growth thanks to the hard work and commitment of our constantly expanding partner network. We are thrilled to kick off 2024 with strong partnerships around the world and are delighted to welcome our new partner in France, Andex, to our community,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About Andex
Andex is a business applications integrator based in France. With offices in Paris and Lyon our 70-strong team supports our customers in optimizing their business processes through the integration of CRM & ERP solutions, web & mobile development. Our experts meet the specific needs of our customers, analyzing data, developing customized solutions and automating processes.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
