Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,675 in the last 365 days.

EBRD lends €150 million for road upgrades in Moldova

The EBRD is lending €150 million to Moldova to finance the rehabilitation of key roads in Moldova and around its capital, Chisinau.

The loan will allow the government to upgrade and widen the M2 Chisinau ring road, upgrade the M1 Chisinau-Leuseni section, and purchase specialised equipment and software for a Road Asset Management System. The two roads are part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), which makes Moldova the gateway between the European Union to its west and countries to its east.

The EBRD’s investment will support the Moldovan government’s efforts to ensure key road links are maintained to standards that will enable economic growth, regional integration and trade. Improving the two transport links will allow for a better transit connection between Moldova and its neighbours Ukraine and Romania, in line with the EU Solidarity Lanes initiative.  

The investment is part of a large-scale road rehabilitation programme financed by the EBRD, under which more than €340 million has been provided to Moldova so far.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EBRD lends €150 million for road upgrades in Moldova

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more