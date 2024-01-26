EBRD lends €150 million for road upgrades in Moldova

The EBRD is lending €150 million to Moldova to finance the rehabilitation of key roads in Moldova and around its capital, Chisinau.

The loan will allow the government to upgrade and widen the M2 Chisinau ring road, upgrade the M1 Chisinau-Leuseni section, and purchase specialised equipment and software for a Road Asset Management System. The two roads are part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), which makes Moldova the gateway between the European Union to its west and countries to its east.

The EBRD’s investment will support the Moldovan government’s efforts to ensure key road links are maintained to standards that will enable economic growth, regional integration and trade. Improving the two transport links will allow for a better transit connection between Moldova and its neighbours Ukraine and Romania, in line with the EU Solidarity Lanes initiative.

The investment is part of a large-scale road rehabilitation programme financed by the EBRD, under which more than €340 million has been provided to Moldova so far.

Find out more

Press release