MoU signed in Đà Nẵng for providing IC design training

VIETNAM, January 26 -

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority, Sun Edu International Education Joint Stock Company and Duy Tân University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday (January 26) for providing training in integrated circuit (IC) design.

The former two will develop the training programme for use by the Đà Nẵng city-based university.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister of Science and Technology Huỳnh Thành Đạt said one of the biggest obstacles to the development of the chip industry in Việt Nam has been the quality of human resources.

Through effective science and technology programmes in recent years, the country gradually improved the skills of researchers and engineers and mastered a number of technologies, he said.

“This three-side co-operation will bring benefits not only to the city but also to the country in serving its growing IC industry.”

It is also expected to help draw investment into major projects in the city.

Lê Trung Chinh, chairman of the city People’s Committee, said Đà Nẵng is drafting a strategy for developing the semiconductor industry and developing human resources in the field not only for itself but also the entire country.

“One of the key solutions for enhancing the competitiveness of the sector and attracting investment into it from leading global IC design companies is to rapidly develop high-quality human resources.”

The MoU was signed within the framework of a programme called “Meet Đà Nẵng 2024” organised by the People's Committee from January 25 to 27 to promote development of the semiconductor industry. — VNS