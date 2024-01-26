Artist Kimberly Berg to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CADYVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberly Berg is a male feminist advocate and award-winning artist who wants women to be cognizant of their history during Neolithic times when they women were revered which is enchantingly depicted in his art.

Kimberly was inspired by Layne Redmon’s book When the Drummers were Women when he first learned that in Neolithic times women were well-regarded, valued, and played a vital role in the functioning of society. His awe-inspiring paintings reflect that magnificent historical period, one that Kimberly aspires to revive. He envisions a time when women can once again be the front runners and gain the same political equality as men. According to Kimberly patriarchal ideas were created to allow men to take a superior role and discourage women from aspiring to leadership positions.

His art proudly reflects women as highly independent, spiritual and in perfect harmony with nature. Through his art women are shown as authentically compassionate. Their bodies are drawn to represent integrity, nobility, and graciousness.

With the rise of today’s women’s movement and feminine spirituality the future looks extremely promising, according to Kim. During pre- patriarchal times women were female respected and valued and that’s how it should be today.

He encourages all women to be fearless and confident. To find their place in the world that both enlighten and influence society particularly in political roles.

He sees things from a historical perspective, thousands of years ago. Patriarchy has not been forever, only 5000 years old and before that we were a female-friendly culture. Life was good when all were equal So if it could be done then, it can certainly be accomplished once again.

Close Up Radio will feature Kimberly Berg in a multi-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday January 29th at 3pm EST, Monday February 12th at 3pm EST, and Monday February 19th at 3pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any question for our guest call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Kimberly Berg please visit www.isisrising.net

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno