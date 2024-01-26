Global Gaming Data Launches Sports Information Website SportsDataLive.com
SportsDataLive.com has launched for web and mobile audiences, providing realtime scores, standing, schedules and more for major North American sports.
We are pleased to offer North American digital publishers the lowest cost sports data products available. SportsDataLive.com showcases our highly customizable sports data coverage and capabilities. ”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gaming Data, LLC, a Florida technology company, is pleased to announce the beta launch of their sports data and sports information website SportsDataLive.com. Global Gaming Data is now licensing world class sports data feeds to North American digital publishers, and the company has launched the SportsDataLive.com website to serve as a consumer facing showcase of their sports data product offerings and capabilities. Sports betting capabilities for consumers will be launching within SportsDataLive.com products in approved U.S. states in Q2, 2024.
— John Brier
"Our sports data catalogue covers virtually all sports around the world, to include the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, NASCAR, F1, and all major NCAA sports as well as international sports including over 600 soccer leagues from around the globe", said John Brier, Global Gaming Data's Managing Partner. "The SportsDataLive.com website allows consumers to access realtime sports data and information for their favorite sports, teams, leagues, games, and players from around the world. From a sports information perspective SportsDateLive.com offers consumers as much statistical sports information as they would find at ESPN, CBS Sports, or any other world-class sports information web site," added Brier.
SportsDataLive.com will give digital publishers interested in licensing sports data a realtime look at Global Gaming Data's sports data products in action. SportsDataLive.com has launched in a beta version in English, and the site will be available in English and Spanish in the near future. The beta launch of the SportsDataLive.com website covers NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, NCAA men's football and basketball, WNBA, F1 Racing, and PGA. Additional sports, features and sports data functions, including the ability to wager on sporting events, will be added to SportsDataLive throughout Q1, and Q2, 2024.
Global Gaming Data offers content across an array of digital publishers including newspapers, sports books, television stations, portals, app builders, and digital device manufacturers allowing for the ability to deliver live in game scoring, scores, standings, schedules, odds, injury reports, television broadcasting schedules, box scores, stats and more to their audiences. A fully customizable and localized sports data widget is available for digital publishers looking to integrate turnkey sports data to their digital properties at the lowest cost pricing available in North America. Full 2024 Paris Olympic coverage widgets are also available to digital publishers through Global Gaming Data for as low as $500.00 per month.
The management team at Global Gaming Data has over two-decades in the digital data licensing space and has built and licensed data products deployed against wide distribution by consumers around the globe with over 4 billion instances. The licensed sports data offerings are fully deployable and designed to offer digital publishers in North America. The Sports Data Live platform allows for build alacrity and customization making for both ease of use and world class functionality.
Interested digital publishers can visit SportsDataLive.com now to download a comprehensive marketing overview and spreadsheet showing the full coverage of global sports information available for immediate licensing. For U.S. inquiries digital publishers can reach out to Jim.Schonewolf@GlobalGamingData.com. For Canadian inquiries digital publishers can reach out to Lee.Eckley@GlobalGamingData.com
About Global Gaming Data, LLC:
Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. SportsDataLive.com is powered through an exclusive North American partnership between Global Gaming Data, LLC, and Data Sports Group out of Berlin, Germany. For more information visit GlobalGamingData.com
