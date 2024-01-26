Temporary Residency Applications Handled in 2023

MACAU, January 26 - In 2023, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute has handled 1015 temporary residency applications for "Investors, Managerial Personnel and Professionals with Special Qualifications". Among them, there were 386 renewal applications, 25 applications for residency extension to family dependent, and 604 new applications. 35 new applications were approved in 2023. For more details, please visit IPIM’s official website: https://www.ipim.gov.mo/en/services/investment-residency/news/statistics/