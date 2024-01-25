Submit Release
Alexei Overchuk holds a meeting of the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan

RUSSIA, January 25 - The sides considered issues of trade and economic cooperation of mutual interest to both Russia and Kazakhstan, and promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin conducted a meeting of the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan. The meeting was held on January 25 in Moscow, and attended by representatives of various specialised agencies, ministries and departments in both Russia and Kazakhstan.

During the meeting the participants considered issues of trade and economic cooperation of mutual interest for Russia and Kazakhstan, and promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

The commission co-chairs discussed in detail joint steps to promote cooperation in transport and logistics, customs regulation, and electronic commerce, and they reviewed progress in the implementation of projects in industry and healthcare, as well as plans for deepening integration in the Eurasian Economic Union.

The parties confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue in all areas of cooperation between the countries.

