Areon awaits exchange integration on January 31

Areon Network has launched its Layer 1 blockchain technology this month. The community patiently waits for the relisting date on Jan 31.

MALTA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altcoin community patiently waits as Areon Network is about to integrate their brand new Layer 1 chain with major exchanges.

Scheduled for January 31, the integration means relisting for their native currency $AREA and its highly anticipated return to the trading scene.

But why does it matter? Here is a bit of context first:

After a brief testnet period, Areon launched its mainnet on January 12.

It used to be a token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and was already traded on several central exchanges.

But the transition to its own EVM-compatible chain required an integration period. Therefore, buying or selling $AREA was paused since January 14.

- Building Anticipation

This temporary halt in trading activity has fueled investors’ interest and anticipation. In fact, their community is eagerly waiting for the date, some are counting the remaining hours.

The community will finally release their breath on January 31, possibly resulting in a significant price action and trading volume on that day.

- What to expect on Jan 31?

Once the integration goes live on January 31st, investors can expect effortless trading of $AREA on participating exchanges.

So far, Bitget, Bitmart, MEXC, and XT have confirmed the integration process. Exchange users will receive 1:1 coin swap for their tokens.

Additionally, Web3 and cold wallet users (like Metamask, Trust or Ledger) can access $AREA through Hyperswap, Areon's native decentralized exchange.

What is next?

It seems like the mainnet integration was just the first step for Areon’s ambitious journey to become a prominent player in the blockchain landscape. The project's vision of building a user-centric, comprehensive ecosystem focused on scalability and interoperability has attracted considerable attention.

However, Areon still needs to fulfill its grand promises and deliver on the roadmap outlined for 2024.

With the clock ticking down, the community is closely watching $AREA now. For now, it is a good time to do research about this project and to add it to your watchlist.

If you have technical questions about the project, their official Telegram community is a good place to find more information.