Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, January 26, 2024

Friday, January 26, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Friday, January 26, 2024 – 9:00 AM and AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR

– Room 322

9:00 AM

Full Committee Hearing

(924) Public Education Department

(993) Public School Support)

1:30 PM (Or at Call of the Chair)

Full Committee Hearing

(805) Department of Transportation

(370) Secretary of State

(308) State Auditor

(305) Attorney General

(539) commissioner of Public Lands

(394) State Treasurer

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 160 RIO GRANDE STATE PARK RESTORATION (MAESTAS)

SB 59 GEOTHERMAL PROJECT FUNDING & MANAGEMENT

(ORTIZ Y PINO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 185 WATER PROJECT FUND (GONZALES)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM

WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748

Or via telephone US: 1 669 900 9128

Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Friday, January 26, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311

SB 74 UNM DEPT. OF HEALTH FACULTY (HICKEY)

SB 103 UNM SPANISH EDUCATION PROGRAM (LÓPEZ)

SB 153 EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFERS (HEMPHILL)

SB 180 STUDENT MENTORING PROGRAM (PADILLA)

SJR 9 STATE SCHOOL BOARD, CA (NEVILLE/SOULES)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412

Or via telephone US: 1 669 900 9128

Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

– Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, January 26, 2024 – 1:00 PM or 1/2 HR after floor session ends. – Room 311



SB 69 14-DAY FIREARM SALE WAITING PERIOD (CERVANTES/ROMERO A.)

SB 87 LAW ENFORCEMENT RETIREMENT CHANGES (BRANDT)

* SB 95 T OR C WATER LINES (DIAMOND BRANTLEY/ARMSTRONG)

SB 113 TAOS MEDICAL FACILITY (GONZALES)

SB 21 LOCAL FIREFIGHTER RECRUITMENT (JARAMILLO/BORREGO)

* SB 71 CREATE OFFICE OF HOUSING (PADILLA)

SB 102 RACKETEERING ACT CHANGES (BRANDT)

* SB 122 REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE (BRANDT/MOORES)

SB 126 PUBLIC OFFICER REIMBURSEMENT RATES (SOULES)

Public participation: https://us02wed.zoom.us/j/81287336647

Via telephone +1 719 359 4580,

Written comment: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.go

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Friday, January 26, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 1/2 hour after floor session. – Room 321



SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

https://www.nmlegis.gov/Entity/Senate/Documents/SJC_Procedures_23.pdf



SB 5 /a FIREARMS NEAR POLLING PLACES (WIRTH/SZCZEPANSKI)

SB 6 CANNABIS REGULATION CHANGES (DUHIGG/ROMERO A.)

SB 175 LAW ENFORCEMENT FUND DISTRIBUTIONS (JARAMILLO)

CS/SJR 1 APPELLATE JUDGES NOMINATION COMMISSION, CA (DUHIGG)

Law Enforcement Certification Board – Sonya Chavez, Directo

For public participation & to register for the Zoom Webinar send email to

SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar, click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362

Meeting ID: 815 0254 3362

Zoom Call: 1-253-205-0468

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair

Friday, January 26, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 321

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:

Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)



* KNIGHT, WILLIAM reappointment Children’s Trust Fund Board of Trustees

(GONZALES)

* BARRAZA, MANUEL FRED appointment Museum Board of Regents

(HEMPHILL)

* CORTESE, MARY ANN reappointment Museum Board of Regents

(PIRTLE)

* MCCLENAHAN, HEATHER CAROL REED appointment Museum Board of Regents

(SOULES)

* PASQUAL, THERESA ANN appointment Museum Board of Regents

(SANCHEZ)

* MATTHEWS, SAYURI YAMADA appointment Small Business Investment Corporation

(STEWART)

* KEITH, KATHLEEN appointment New Mexico Finance Authority

(JARAMILLO)

Join the ZOOM MEETING:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844