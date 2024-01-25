Submit Release
Two Men Arrested for a Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announced two men have been arrested for a shooting that killed a man in Northwest, DC.

Sunday, November 19, 2023, at approximately 3:08 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 2100 block of 8th Street, Northwest, for the report of an unconscious person inside of a parking garage. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Anwar Wingate, of Forestville, MD.

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 20-year-old Jayvon Thomas of Hyattsville, MD, and 19-year-old Lavar Hunter, of District Heights, MD. Both defendants were transported to the Homicide Branch where they were charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Felony Murder).

CCN: 23189485

