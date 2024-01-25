People invited to learn about planned Highway 1 pedestrian overpass

CANADA, January 25 - People are invited to an information session to share plans about pedestrian safety improvements coming for Highway 1.

The information session will present proposed designs for the future North Cowichan Active Transportation Overpass. The project aims to increase safety across this busy segment of Highway 1 in Duncan between Beverly Street and James Street/York Road. The proposed overpass will allow people to safely cross the highway between two intersections, which are 700 metres apart.

Currently, an estimated 30% of all pedestrian crossings on this section of Highway 1 are unsafe despite the existing signage restricting pedestrian access. When the new Quw’utsun Secondary School opens, the number of people crossing the highway to reach restaurants and businesses is expected to grow.

The proposed new overpass will assist people travelling by foot, bicycle, wheelchair or scooter. Changes to turning lanes will help maintain the flow of traffic along the highway by reducing vehicle-turning conflicts. New curbs will increase the visibility of pedestrian pathways and crossings while helping drivers more easily identify business-access locations.

The information session is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Quamichan School multipurpose room (2515 Beverly St.) in Duncan. Ministry staff will provide an overview of the proposed design and answer questions about the project.

Learn More:

Those unable to attend the information meeting will be able to view the project materials beginning on Feb. 7, 2024 online at https://gov.bc.ca/northcowichanoverpass

To find out more information about the project, email north.cowichan@gov.bc.ca