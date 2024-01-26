Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,253 in the last 365 days.

Television's Judicial Drama (Pilot) Sura Khan’s "The Chambers – In God We Trust" Poised for Full Season Debut in "2024"

Show-runner SuraKhan

Director In Action

The Cast of Sura Khan's ,The Chambers -In God We Trust

Celebrating 46 Wins

New York World Premiere

Premiere Night AMC Theaters

Multi-Award-winning Television creator Sura Khan is at the helm of what's becoming the most talked-about courtroom dramedy of the year.

Those with Ears to hear, Let them Listen ”
— Sura Khan
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a surge in viewership and critical acclaim, the hit Court Room Dramedy "The Chambers – In God We Trust" is poised for expansion with a full first season. The show's creator, Sura Khan, announced that development talks are in progress for a prospective 2024 release window, with 13 to 18 episodes in the pipeline.

Sura Khan's innovative foray into the legal genre, "The Chambers – In God We Trust," is sweeping streaming platforms, with remarkable spikes in viewership on Tubi TV and Prime Video during the last quarter of 2023. In response to the pilot's success, Khan, the show-runner, has disclosed ongoing negotiations for the scripting and production of a comprehensive season, of riveting episodes.

The series has been celebrated for its authentic and suspenseful portrayal of the legal system, offering viewers an intimate look at the lives of judges and lawyers, and the intense drama that ensues within the hallowed halls of justice. Validated by IMDb with 46 awards, the show has captivated both audiences and critics with its engaging narrative.

With the pilot's triumph serving as a catalyst, producers are now exploring opportunities for the show's expansion, confident in the profitability and foundational potential of a first season that promises to set the stage for continued success.

Sura Khan's illustrious three-and-a-half-decade career in the entertainment industry has been marked by his multifaceted roles as a showrunner, Producer, Writer, Director, and Author. His creative prowess and relentless ambition have established him as a distinguished figure in the industry. Khan's artistic flair, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment have not only made him a formidable presence but also a source of inspiration for audiences across the globe.
Sura Khan invites "ALL" to come along and ride on this fantastic voyage that is just beginning its sail.

Public Information Division
Chambers TV Series LLC
+1 347-512-8931
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Series - Trailer

You just read:

Television's Judicial Drama (Pilot) Sura Khan’s "The Chambers – In God We Trust" Poised for Full Season Debut in "2024"

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more