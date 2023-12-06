Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,027 in the last 365 days.

Motivational Masterpiece, Sura Khan's "It's Your Time to Shine," (Book) Unveils the Power of Creativity and Spirituality

It's Your Time ti Shine Book Cover Art

Self Help & Motivation By Sura Khan

It's Your Time ti Shine Author

Author: Sura Khan

Group Victory

Shining Bright

Sura Khan's "It's Your Time to Shine" Self-Help & Motivational Success Book, Strikes the Perfect Balance between Spirituality & Creativity

Unveiling the Power of Creativity and Spirituality”
— Sura Khan
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed Film and Television writer and director, Sura Khan, of the Chambers Television Series has crafted a captivating self-help and motivational success book that is set to ignite the inner spark of its readers. Titled "It's Your Time to Shine," the book is a testament to Khan's belief that everyone possesses a unique gift, waiting to be discovered and shared with the world.

Khan masterfully explores the profound connection between individual creativity and deep spirituality. He provides guidance and insights into how these two vital aspects of existence can, and should, coexist harmoniously.

"It's Your Time to Shine" sends a powerful message: by tapping into our spiritual essence, we can unlock a wellspring of purpose and meaning, enabling us to create with depth and significance. At the same time, our inherent creativity lets us manifest our spiritual connections, leaving a lasting impact on the world around us.

This transformative book offers readers a fresh perspective on the symbiotic relationship between creativity and spirituality, which are often viewed as separate entities. Khan's keen insights and personal reflections expertly weave these two worlds together, highlighting the importance of a well-rounded and balanced life.

The unique blend of spirituality and creativity in "It's Your Time to Shine" sets it apart from other motivational books in the market. Readers are taken on an inspirational journey, whether they are seeking clarity and purpose or are already on their path to success.

"It's Your Time to Shine" is more than just a book; it is a beacon guiding readers towards a fulfilling life. It is a compelling call to embrace the power within, to shine brightly, and to make a significant impact on the world.

The author Sura Khan invites readers to embrace the power of creativity and spirituality within.

"It's Your Time to Shine" is now available in Hardcover, Paperback, Kindle, and Audio book formats on Amazon Books and other global bookstores.

Learn More
Author: Sura Khan

Media Relations Department
Chambers TV Series LLC
+1 347-512-8931
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Motivational Masterpiece, Sura Khan's "It's Your Time to Shine," (Book) Unveils the Power of Creativity and Spirituality

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Human Rights, Religion, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more