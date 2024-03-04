Mark S. Lewis, Keynote Speaker at Grain Elevator and Processing Society (GEAPS) Gulf South Chapter January Meeting.
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024
Mark S. Lewis, the author of “Give a Damn – The Ticket to Cultural Change,” recently delivered a thought-provoking presentation on leadership at the January meeting of GEAPS’ Gulf South chapter. The event was held at the Louisiana State University Foundation building in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with more than 40 members and guests in attendance.
Mark Lewis, best-selling author, business leader, executive coach, inspirational speaker, and serial entrepreneur shared his insights on effective leadership and how to inspire positive change within organizations.
Lewis explained that traditional values such as honesty, trust, accountability, responsibility, altruism, and integrity are the foundation of moral wealth and prosperity. Lewis also explained that since these traits are not integrated into our thoughts and actions, we need to embrace the GIVE A DAMN! philosophy - the commitment to putting others' needs before those of self in both big and small ways to improve interpersonal relationships and motivate and inspire positivity.
“Our mission is to educate and help make every person and organization happier by changing and enhancing a mindset in a more positive and serving direction toward others,” said Lewis. “This results in making the world a better place to live and prosper. This is accomplished by promoting the values and principles of the Give a Damn philosophy so that every person and organization implements them daily.”
“We’re thrilled with the turnout and engagement we saw at our January meeting,” said Grain Elevator and Processing Society (GEAPS). “The Gulf South Chapter is committed to providing valuable networking and educational opportunities for our members, and this event was no exception.”
The GEAPS Gulf South Chapter is dedicated to providing networking, education, and advocacy opportunities for its members. The success of the January meeting is a testament to the chapter's commitment to advancing the grain industry. The event was well attended, and participants found it to be informative and enjoyable.
Lewis' presentation on leadership was insightful, inspiring, and highly engaging. Attendees appreciated his valuable insights and ideas on how to drive positive change within organizations. The presentation sparked a lively discussion among the audience, which further cemented the importance of effective leadership in any organization.
For more information on Mark being your keynote speaker, visit his short video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uISKKx0ZEfM; or visit his web site at: https://marklewisllc.com/ or email Mark at mlewis@marklewis.com.
About Mark Lewis
Mark Lewis is an energetic, thoughtful, engaging speaker and leader. His presentations provide valuable business and personal stories while also inspiring motivation and insight to help businesses and individuals succeed at all levels. Mark was also recognized as a leading Leadership Coach by the Coach Foundation in 2023. and is also the Amazon best-selling author of the book GIVE A DAMN – The Ticket to Cultural Change. In 2005, Mark was chosen by the Governor of Louisiana as Louisiana Technology Leader of the Year. As a member of the Entrepreneurial Organization (EO) of Louisiana, Mark was chosen as Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019 and received a worldwide award in Macau, China for EO’s Global Excellence in Membership Recruitment.
About Grain Elevator and Processing Society (GEAPS) Gulf South Chapter
The GEAPS Gulf South chapter serves members from Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas, and is dedicated to advancing the grain industry through education, advocacy, and networking. To learn more about the chapter and upcoming events, visit their website at https://www.geaps.com/chapter/gfs/.
Mark S. Lewis
Mark Lewis LLC
+1 504-905-4646
mlewis@marklewisllc.com
