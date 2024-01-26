Amalfi Jets Introduces the Amalfi Safety Management System (ASMS)

Amalfi's operator's pilots carrying out pre-flight checks. A pilot prepares his Learjet 60 ahead of a recent Amalfi charter.

Amalfi Jets has established a new standard in safety by introducing the Amalfi Safety Management System, ensuring security for clients and employee training.

We recognize the need for trust in the industry and the importance that our clients feel safe in their investment & travel. The Amalfi Safety Management System reflects this commitment to our clients." — Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety is at the core of Amalfi Jets’ culture, operations, and mission. In a strategic move to enhance its commitment to safety and excellence in client service, the global charter broker has recently secured a Purchased Non-owned Aircraft Liability Insurance policy.

“In an uncertain world, we excel at providing our clients certain safety standards and peace of mind.” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets Inc.

This milestone underscores Amalfi Jets' dedication to ensuring a secure and worry-free experience for its clients, reaffirming its position as a trusted name in the private aviation industry. Purchasing a Non-owned Aircraft Liability Insurance policy is a critical step for private jet charter brokers such as Amalfi. As a company that facilitates private jet travel for its clients without owning the aircraft, this insurance provides a layer of protection against potential liabilities arising from the use of non-owned aircraft.

In order for an Operator and Aircraft to be within the Amalfi Network, the company requires that all Operators must meet all FAA Regulations and hold third-party safety accreditation from the following safety auditing companies, ARGUS, Wyvern, or IS-BAO. Additionally, Amalfi Jets earned the Wyvern Broker badge, further demonstrating its commitment to safety.

The organization has also expanded its internal safety measures for its employees as well. A monthly event, labeled "Aviation Safety Day," has been implemented to foster hands-on safety awareness throughout the entire company. The company has named these new policies “The Amalfi Safety Management System.”

“Our updated internal safety protocol ensures that every Amalfi Jets employee is well versed in our operational standards to ensure a safe journey for our clients every time they take to the sky with us,” said Jones.

Employees engage in a comprehensive review of the company's safety protocols and gain insights into various aspects of aviation safety and understand the pivotal role they play in ensuring the security of flights for their clients.

“Amalfi’s updated internal safety protocol ensures that every Amalfi Jets employee is well versed in our operational standards to exude pure excellence,” per the Amalfi Jets website.

To learn more about the company’s commitment to safety, visit the Amalfi Jets website: http://www.amalfijets.com/safety

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets provides top tier customer service, with their in-house Concierge Team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about the company’s offers, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.