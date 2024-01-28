Water TechniX Announces Full Availability of the MatriX Automatic Pool Cleaner

Mr Pool Man Logo Water TechniX Logo The Water TechniX MatriX Pool Cleaner

Water TechniX launches MatriX Pool Cleaner: Advanced tech meets efficient cleaning. Now fully available for a sparkling clean pool experience.

We believe the MatriX will revolutionize pool cleaning, making it easier and more efficient for our customers to clean their pool, without breaking the bank.” — Tom Hintze

WYOMING, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water TechniX, a brand by Mr Pool Man, a trusted name in Australia since 1998 for pool supplies, chemicals, and equipment, announces the full availability of its latest product, the MatriX Automatic Pool Cleaner.

Robotic-Level Efficiency with the MatriX Automatic Pool Cleaner by Water TechniX

Designed for Variety: Handles a variety of pool types and sizes.

Corner Cleaning: Known for its ability to clean hard-to-reach corners where debris often hides.

Programmed Steering: Two-wheel design and preprogrammed steering for accessing hard-to-reach corners.

Superior Turbine Design: Allows for clear passage of dirt and debris, avoiding common clogging issues.

Wall Climbing: Capable of climbing walls in most pools and maneuvers up and over obstacles.

Adjustable Bypass Valve: Regulates water flow to set optimum travel speed.

UV Stable and Chemical Resistant Parts: All parts are UV stable and chemical resistant for years of dependable service.

Quiet Propeller Technology: SIlent operation, without the "clacking" from traditional hammer-style cleaners.

Easy Installation: Easy to install and use.

Warranty: Comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty and unlimited support from Mr Pool Man.

The MatriX Automatic Pool Cleaner is now fully available for purchase. For more information about the product or to make a purchase, please visit the Mr Pool Man website.

About Mr Pool Man and Water TechniX

Mr Pool Man is a family-owned company that was founded back in 1998 by Hardy Hintze. After stepping out of a national sales role from the corporate world, Hardy started his own pool maintenance business to live the self-employed dream. Today, Mr Pool Man is a trusted name in Australia for pool supplies, chemicals, and equipment.

The company is now run by Hardy’s children, Tom and Natalie, who have grown the business to become Australia’s leading online pool supplies retailer. They have a small yet growing team of passionate pool experts who are genuinely interested in helping their customers enjoy their backyard oasis.

Mr Pool Man also owns Water TechniX, a home-grown brand of pool supplies that offers efficient and affordable pool equipment and chemicals. This brand was created based on years of feedback from customers and aims to provide quality products that maintain their durability for years to come.

Located in the Central Coast of NSW, Australia, Mr Pool Man continues to uphold its philosophy of treating people well, being honest, and providing exceptional lifetime customer support.