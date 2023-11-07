Mr Pool Man Becomes Exclusive Distributor of FlipR Pool Testing Device in Australia

Mr Pool Man Logo FlipR Smart Pool AnalysR

Mr Pool Man is now the exclusive distributor of FlipR Pool Testing Device in Australia, simplifying pool maintenance with intelligent water quality solutions.

The FlipR is set to make pool maintenance a breeze for Aussie pool lovers. No more complex calculations – just an easy way to keep your pool perfect!” — Tom Hintze

WYOMING, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr Pool Man, the leading provider of pool maintenance solutions in Australia, is thrilled to announce its exclusive distributorship of the revolutionary FlipR Pool Testing Device in Australia. This partnership heralds a new era of pool maintenance for Australian pool owners by providing them with an intelligent, user-friendly solution for water quality management.

The FlipR Pool Testing Device is a pool management tool designed to simplify and enhance the maintenance of swimming pools. It is capable of measuring critical water parameters necessary for maintaining pristine pool conditions, including the level of disinfectant via the redox index (chlorine, bromine, or salt pool), pH levels, and water temperature. Moreover, FlipR also provides real-time weather and air temperature data via a third-party service.

What sets the FlipR Pool Testing Device apart is its intelligent advisory system, which offers users actionable insights on maintaining the perfect water quality in their pools. FlipR tells you exactly what pool chemical to add and how much to add, no more manual calculations and guessing. With its user-friendly interface, pool owners can easily monitor their pool's vital statistics and receive guidance on necessary actions to ensure a clean and beautiful pool.

The Key features and benefits of the FlipR Include:

- Improved accuracy versus traditional paper test strips

- Automated chemical dosing recommendations

- Automated testing with results sent directly to your phone

- 2-year user replaceable battery life

- Seamless integration with major pool and home automation systems

- Set-and-forget feature, simply drop and leave the FlipR into your pool

- Unlimited Local support from Mr Pool Man

This exclusive distribution agreement reinforces Mr Pool Man's commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality pool maintenance products to its customers. The company is dedicated to simplifying the pool ownership experience and ensuring that pool maintenance is both easy and effective.

For more information on the FlipR Pool Testing Device and other pool maintenance solutions available from Mr Pool Man, please visit the Mr Pool Man website.

About Mr Pool Man:

Mr Pool Man is a trusted name in the Australian pool industry, known for providing a wide range of premium pool maintenance products, pool supplies, equipment, and accessories through their online pool store. With a mission to make pool ownership enjoyable and hassle-free, Mr Pool Man offers innovative and high-quality solutions for maintaining clean and beautiful swimming pools.