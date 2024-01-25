Submit Release
Labor &amp; Employment Law Update for New York-Area Clients | 2024

Please join us for our complimentary annual educational program for New York-area clients. The program is geared towards HR professionals and in-house counsel, and is expected to qualify for CLE, HRCI, and SHRM credits. We will address a wide variety of legal issues and updates relevant to employers in 2024 and beyond.

Registration will be at 9:30 am; the program itself will kick off at 10:00 am and will conclude around 3:15 pm. Please join us for a reception directly following the program.

More information, including the full agenda, to come.

Register early! You don't want to miss out.

PENDING Credits: CA- 4.0 General Credit; IL- 4.0 General Credit; NY- 4.5 Prof Prac Credit; OR- 4.0 General Credit; VA- 4.0 General Credit; WA- 4.0 Law and Legal Procedure Credit. All credits and credit types are pending and not guaranteed. This program is appropriate for both newly admitted and experienced New York Attorneys.

DWT seeks CLE accreditation in AK, CA, IL, NY, OR, VA and WA. Upon request, if you are admitted to practice law in another state, we will provide a certificate of attendance and documentation to assist you in applying for CLE credit in your state of admission. Please email CLEreporting@dwt.com with questions.

HRCI/SHRM: credits pending.

Contact Gwen Reyes with questions.

