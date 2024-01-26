Stay in Control with Proptia's Gatehouse Software: Easy Monitoring of Visitor Activity
CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proptia, an innovator in visitor management solutions, announces the latest advancements in their Gatehouse Visitor Management software suite, designed for gated communities, resorts, country clubs, and other guard-gated properties. Proptia software's concept of residential gate access control systems integrates modern technology with functionality.
— Chris Carr, Director of Business Development and Marketing
"Our aim with Proptia Visitor Management is to provide a solution that delights property managers, residents, security personnel, and guests," said Chris Carr, Director of Business Development and Marketing. "We focus on accuracy, reporting, security, convenience, and speed."
The Proptia suite is not just a virtual security guard; it's a system that enhances the efficiency and accuracy of managing visitor activity. The software is simple to implement and learn, making it a good fit for any community or organization seeking to streamline its visitor management process.
Key features of the Gatehouse software include the ability to send digital ePasses with specific day and time perimeters, ensuring guests can access the property when authorized. With its offline capabilities, the guard and lobby dashboard provides uninterrupted operation. Customization of passes allows communities to reflect their unique brand or company identity.
The innovative License Plate Recognition feature of Proptia automates visitor processing. It enables residents to add visitor license plate numbers into the system, which then recognizes these plates upon entry, facilitating quick and secure access.
Proptia’s Visitor Processing Kiosk is inspired by the best-in-business POS systems, focusing on user-friendly aspects such as optimal screen distance, time efficiency, and lighting quality. The kiosk can also operate independently of the internet and sync continuously, ensuring reliability and smooth operation.
The Gatehouse system supports various pass types, allowing property managers complete control over access levels. Its mobile ePasses and offline capabilities add to its robustness and user-friendliness. Moreover, Proptia’s system includes features for custom analytics reports, incident reporting, and immediate visitor notification via text messages.
For communities with higher visitor volumes or large events, Proptia offers mobile visitor processing, enabling gate attendants to process visitors efficiently using tablets and mobile printers.
Proptia is also introducing a Remote Visitor Management Kiosk for communities seeking advanced visitor management without the high cost of building and staffing a gatehouse. This kiosk integrates with virtual security monitoring and offers features like resident directory calling and digital pass scanning.
For more information or to schedule a demo, visit proptia.com/ or call 800-217-2169.
