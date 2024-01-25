Opinion | California’s unique employee lawsuit law could be repealed if ballot measure passes

The Private Attorneys General Act is a unique California law making it easier for employees to sue their bosses. For two decades, it’s been the subject of political and legal infighting but a pending ballot measure would decide its fate.
