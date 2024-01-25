Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,876 in the last 365 days.

January 25 - Colorado Forward Party Now a Minor Party in Colorado

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, January 25, 2024 - The Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office announced today that the Colorado Forward Party has attained a sufficient number of registered voters to be recognized as a minor political party in Colorado. The Colorado Forward Party met petition requirements to become a minor party in the state.

A minor political party is any political party other than a major political party. To obtain minor political party status, a minor political party must satisfy the conditions set forth in Article 4, of Title 1, of the Colorado Revised Statutes.

A minor political party maintains its status if:

  • At least 1 of the minor political party's candidates for statewide office has received at least 1% of the total votes cast in any statewide office in either of the last 2 general elections; or
  • 1,000 or more registered electors are affiliated with the minor political party prior to July 1st in either of the last 2 general elections for which the minor political party seeks to nominate candidates.

The other minor parties in Colorado are American Constitution Party, Approval Voting Party, Colorado Center Party, Green Party of Colorado, the Libertarian Party of Colorado, the No Labels Colorado Party, and the Unity Party of Colorado. A full listing of political parties in Colorado is available at the Political Party Directory. To learn more about Minor Parties and Qualified Political Organizations, visit the Minor Parties and Qualified Political Organizations FAQs.

You just read:

January 25 - Colorado Forward Party Now a Minor Party in Colorado

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more