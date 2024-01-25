Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,871 in the last 365 days.

USS McCampbell to forward deploy to Japan, replace USS Antietam

From U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Naval Surface Force Public Affairs
 

McCampbell will replace USS Antietam (CG 54), which will depart Yokosuka, Japan, and move to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as part of a scheduled rotation of forces in the Pacific. Upon arrival in Yokosuka, McCampbell will join Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

The forward presence of McCampbell enhances the national security of the United States and improves its ability to protect strategic interests. It will directly support the Defense Strategic Guidance to posture the most capable units forward in the Indo-Pacific Region.

The United States values Japan’s contributions to the peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific and its long-term commitment and hospitality in hosting U.S. forces forward deployed there. These forces, along with their counterparts in the Japan Self-Defense Forces, make up the core capabilities needed by the alliance to meet our common strategic objectives.

The security environment in the Indo-Pacific requires that the U.S. Navy station the most capable ships forward. This postureenables rapid response times for maritime and joint forces, and brings our most capable ships with the greatest amount of striking power and operational capability to bear.

Maintaining a forward-deployed naval forces capability with the most advanced ships supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan and the security and stability of the vital Indo-Pacific region.
 

 

You just read:

USS McCampbell to forward deploy to Japan, replace USS Antietam

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more