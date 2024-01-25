South Florida Radio Legend Celebrates the Grand Opening of His Second Location for The Krazy Vegan

Alex “Big Lip” Chisholm, the charismatic radio personality from Cox Media Group’s Hot 105-FM, is set to open The Krazy Vegan’s 2nd location in Miramar, FL.

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, USA, January 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exciting culinary milestone, South Florida’s beloved radio personality, Alex “Big Lip” Chisholm of Cox Media Group’s Hot 105-FM, has announced the grand opening for The Krazy Vegan ’s second location this weekend at 18421 Miramar Parkway in Miramar, FL. Popularly known for his energetic, high-spirited personality on the airwaves, Alex is now captivating taste buds with the expansion of his acclaimed plant-based restaurant.Notable celebrities, including Wyclef Jean, Flo Rida, Omarion, Baltimore Raven’s star player Lamar Jackson, and Rick Ross have experienced The Krazy Vegan. Building on the success of The Krazy Vegan’s first location in Hallandale Beach, Alex’s venture into Miramar marks a significant chapter in his culinary journey.The grand opening schedule is as follows:• Friday, January 26, 2023 @ 11:30AM :: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony• Saturday, January 27, 2023 @ 12:00PM-3:00PM :: Grand Opening In-Store EventDefying traditional expectations of plant-based dishes, this restaurant takes pride in offering an extensive menu filled with flavorful options, showcasing the versatility and creativity of vegetarian cuisine.“Vegan food doesn’t have to be boring, and it can taste just as good as regular food,” says Alex “Big Lip” Chisholm, Owner & Founder of The Krazy Vegan. “I want people to look at The Krazy Vegan as the McDonald’s of fast food, but vegan and healthier.”Previously featured in the Miami Times and the Miami Herald, The Krazy Vegan has received prestigious awards and accolades for its innovative plant-based offerings and commitment to culinary excellence including:• 2023 Seed Food and Wine Festival “Best Plant-Based Burger Fan Favorite” Winner• 2023 City of Miramar Burger Competition – 1st Place Winner• 2022 Seed Food and Wine Festival “Best Plant-Based Burger in America” Winner• Best of Florida 2022 - Best Vegetarian Restaurant• 2022 Best in Black DiningThe grand opening of The Krazy Vegan’s second location promises an unforgettable culinary experience for attendees, combining flavorful dishes with the restaurant’s commitment to sustainability.For access The Krazy Vegan image gallery, go to https://ibb.co/album/rFMVnN For more information about The Krazy Vegan, please visit www.thekrazyvegan.com For media inquiries, please contact Jessica Williams at info@southpromo.com or 954-560-4812.