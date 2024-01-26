USA Pickleball Announces Mesa, Arizona as 2024 National Championships Location

Pickleball Nationals will be hosted at the Arizona Athletic Grounds from November 10-17, welcoming competitors around the country to sunny Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for pickleball in the U.S., today named Mesa, Arizona as the location for the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships, the premier tournament in the sport of pickleball. Pickleball Nationals will be hosted at the Arizona Athletic Grounds from November 10-17, welcoming competitors around the country to sunny Arizona.

“The 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships will be a true destination event for the best of the best in our sport. We look forward to welcoming our community to the Valley of the Sun to enjoy this year’s Nationals along with the beautiful weather, outdoor activities, and tourist attractions that Arizona has to offer,” said Mike Nealy, USA Pickleball Chief Executive Officer. “Our team has been listening intently to the feedback and insights from our players, which is why this year’s Nationals will truly be a reimagined version with the player experience prioritized above all else from beginning to end. We are thrilled to work with the team at Arizona Athletic Grounds and ELITE Sports to host a fantastic and high quality competition experience at a state-of-the-art pickleball venue.”

Arizona Athletic Grounds serves as Arizona’s premier sports and entertainment facility, boasting an impressive 41 pickleball courts and a 2,000 seat pickleball stadium. Off the court, Mesa offers visitors and families countless activities and exploration, from the area’s popular natural attractions including Superstition Mountains, Apache Trail, Salt and Verde Rivers, and Usery Mountain Regional Park, to educational and cultural adventures like interactive museums, Broadway musicals and old west towns. Recognized as offering one of the most family-friendly communities in the nation, Mesa and the surrounding area are home to attractions and activities that appeal to visitors of all ages.

"The 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships in Mesa, Arizona, is not just a major sports event, but a catalyst for economic growth. With USA Pickleball at the helm, the event promises substantial economic benefits for local businesses, from hotels to restaurants. It's a unique convergence of Mesa's warm hospitality and elite sports facilities, set to deliver an unparalleled experience," says Nikki Balich, Executive Director of the Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission. She further emphasizes the impact of the event, stating, "This championship is a game-changer for Arizona's economy."

Players at this year’s Pickleball Nationals can expect a week of elite competition at one of the country’s top pickleball venues and sport facilities, an exclusive gifting experience, fantastic spectator and viewing experience for family and friends, engaging player events on and off the court, ample and free practice courts available to use all day, exciting partner activations, a multitude of food and beverage offerings, an all-player hospitality lounge for all competing, and much more.

“I’m excited to partner with USA Pickleball to host the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships at Arizona Athletic Grounds,” said Mike Burke, Arizona Athletic Grounds President. “Both organizations are hard at work to deliver an exceptional experience for athletes, fans, and the community. We welcome everyone to join us for a week of great competition and to enjoy an unforgettable experience at the newly revitalized Arizona Athletic Grounds.”

More information will be announced in the coming months about the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.