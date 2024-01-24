UPDATE: Comment period for Coastal Resources Commission temporary rules extended to Feb. 22

The Coastal Resources Commission has extended the public comment period on several proposed temporary rules until Feb. 22.

The CRC held public hearings Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 to receive comment on the temporary rules: 07H .0507, .0508, .0509, 07I .0702, 07J .0203, .0204, .0206, .0207, .0208, 07M .0401, .0402, .0403, .0701, .0703, .0704 and .1101. Written comments must be received or postmarked by 5 p.m. Feb.22.

Members of the public may submit written comments on these rules by email to Angela.Willis@deq.nc.gov or by US Mail to: Tancred Miller, Director, Division of Coastal Management, 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City, NC 28557. Please list “Temporary Rules” in the subject line.

All comments received at the public hearing, by email and mail will be considered during review of the proposed rules.

The CRC held a specially called meeting Dec. 13, 2023, and voted to send the temporary rules out for public comment.

# # #