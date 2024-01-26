The Beauty Foodie Club Announces Sweet Experiences Being Rewarded in February

Love to Play in LA and Party for Good Join The Sweetest Foodies Club sponsored by Recruiting for Good. Participate in referral program to earn invites for exclusive events and invite your favorite plus one. www.TheSweetestFoodies.com Love to Play in LA and Party for Good Join The Beauty Foodie Club sponsored by Recruiting for Good. Participate in referral program to earn invites for exclusive events and invite your favorite plus one www.The BeautyFoodieClub.com Love to Play in LA and Party for Good Join The Beauty Foodie Club sponsored by Recruiting for Good. Participate in referral program to earn invites for exclusive events and invite your favorite plus one. www.ASweetDayinLA.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Have a restaurant in LA, love to support local causes and reward your customers dining gift cards for your establishment join the club! We're using Recruiting for Good to do both www.LovetoDineforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to fund Gigs for Kids; and is rewarding referrals with Foodie Club.

Are you a Beauty Foodie? Join The Sweetest Club to Play in LA & Party for Good!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and helps fund causes. Including meaningful work program for kids; 'The Sweetest Gigs.'Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Beauty Foodie Club ; and rewarding the sweetest foodie experiences to share with plus one in LA. Participate in referral program to help fund causes; and earn exclusive membership.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "In February, we're rewarding The Sweetest Foodie experiences at Andrew's Cheese Shop, A Sweet Day in LA (Party to Taste LA's Best...John Kelly Chocolates Feb 4th), Bello by Sandro Nardone (special prix fix menu), Dining Parties at Merois (Pendry Hotel), Rosalynn Supper Club, Scratch Restaurants (Sushi: Omasake Experience), and Violet LA (Galantine Party and Sweet Cooking Class)!"AboutParticipate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Gigs; and earn L.A.'s Sweetest Especially Curated Culinary Experiences for 12 Months to Share with Favorite Plus One; Cooking Classes, Prix Fix Dining, Signature CiaoBella.Club Parties, A Sweet Day in LA (Party to Taste LA's Best Treats) and The Sweetest Wine & Food Celebrations in LA. www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com Love to Play in LA and Party for Good? Join LA's Sweetest Club!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Have a Restaurant in LA, love to support causes, and reward your customers dining gift cards? Join the Club...inspire your community to participate in Recruiting for Good and we will generate proceeds by delivering sweet staffing services; make donations to nonprofits and reward generous dining gift cards for your sweet restaurant. To sign up visit www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You +Community Too!

Talented 9 Year Old Boy NinjaRedPanda works on The Sweetest Gig doing foodie reviews in English, French & Spanish;' this is his French Holey Grail Donut review