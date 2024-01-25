Submit Release
Central Iowa winter community trout stockings changed to unannounced

Winter community trout stockings at central Iowa ponds scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 27 in Bondurant, Saturday, Feb. 3 in Ames and Waukee, and Saturday, Feb. 10 in Johnston will be unannounced due to warm weather and deteriorating ice conditions.

Lake Petocka in Bondurant will be stocked by the end of this week. Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake in Ames, Triumph Park West and East in Waukee, and Terra Lake in Johnston will be stocked sometime next week. 

The family fishing events also scheduled for the central Iowa community trout ponds have been canceled and will not be rescheduled. 

The DNR Trout Fishing website will be updated shortly after the stockings have been completed.

