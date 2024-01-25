Submit Release
State certifies new state record for White Perch

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record for White Perch (Morone americana).  

Donald White of North Carolina caught the 2-pound, 0.8-ounce fish in Kitty Hawk Bay on Jan. 7, 2024. The previous record was 1-pound, 13-ounces landed by John Stallings in 1986.

White was fishing with a Kunnan K15706 rod, paired with a Shimano Nasci 1000 reel using a custom jig.

White’s fish measured 13.5 inches fork length (from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail) and had an 11-inch girth. The fish was weighed at TW’s in Kitty Hawk.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@deq.nc.gov.

Download a photo of White holding his fish at https://www.deq.nc.gov/new-state-record-white-perch.

