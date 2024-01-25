Governor Lamont Statement on Church Collapse in New London
01/25/2024
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement:
“I am in communication with State Police and emergency management officials regarding the church collapse in New London and we have deployed state emergency services personnel and equipment to assist in response efforts. I urge everyone in the area to follow the direction of law enforcement and other first responders who are working to keep the community safe.”
