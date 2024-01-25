DNR enforcement actions, published 1/25/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Appanoose County

Susan Dawn Fitzgerald

Cease all illegal solid waste disposal activity and all illegal open burning of combustible materials; comply in the future with laws governing solid waste disposal and open burning; and pay a $1,500 administrative penalty.

Linn County

City of Cedar Rapids

Pay $22,022.10 in fish restitution; pay a $500 administrative penalty and fund a $1,500 supplemental environmental project with the Linn County Conservation Board.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Carroll County

Douglas Riesberg

Submit the 2022 annual compliance fee for two facilities and pay a $6,000 administrative penalty.

Grundy County

Nolan Junker

Pay the 2022 manure management plan fee; pay the $3,000 administrative penalty assessed by 2023-AFO-02; and pay a $7,000 administrative penalty.