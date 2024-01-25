Air quality permits under review, published 1/25/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft or through the Iowa EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click on the Public Notice tab.

Webster County

POET Biorefining - Gowrie located at 1562 320th Street, Gowrie

The application was submitted to operate their existing Industrial Organic Chemicals, NEC facility. The public comment period ends Feb 24.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Clinton County

ADM Clinton Bioprocessing, 410 18th Ave S, Clinton

Project No. 23-267. ADM Clinton Bioprocessing (ADM) has obtained permits for a new production line. The process will create a new protein product named "Spiber" through fermentation. This project will decrease nitrogen oxides (NOX) emissions with the addition of control to the natural gas-fired Byproduct Dryer. This project also includes small changes to the stack characteristics, equipment capacity, and emission limits. A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To register for the public hearing, use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZcuc- ioqzMrEtwkuNQ5H2-srJSrUcl1zlAG . After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting virtually or by phone.

The public comment period ends Feb. 28.